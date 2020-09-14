September 14, 2020

One arrest after woman shot on her veranda

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a woman was shot and injured in the Famagusta district on Sunday evening.

At around 8.45pm the 34-year-old woman was shot twice with a hunting gun while she was on the veranda of her house in a village in the area.

She was immediately rushed to Famagusta general hospital where she was diagnosed with multiple back injuries.

According to doctors at the hospital she is in a stable condition.

Evidence pointed to the involvement of a 24-year-old man who was arrested early on Monday morning to facilitate further investigations.



