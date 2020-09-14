September 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Paphos police launch manhunt in case of extortion

By Annette Chrysostomou0255
Police Car 08 1

Paphos police are looking for a 34-year-old man in connection with theft and the extortion of money.

A 36-year-old British permanent resident of Paphos reported to police that he quarrelled with the 34-year-old over renting an apartment in Larnaca.

He said he told the 34-year-old to leave since the apartment was his.

The man left the house but allegedly returned with three other people and threatened to burn the place down.

They then took a computer screen, headphones and various other items worth €2,000.

The men reportedly then forced him to drive to an ATM and withdraw €1,260, which he handed over to them.

Paphos police issued an arrest warrant against the 34-year-old and he has been placed on a stop list.



Related posts

Trial looks into whether military gun used when man shot his sister

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: Cypriots nostalgic for quiet of lockdown shows poll

Nick Theodoulou

Drug driver stopped in Paphos

Annette Chrysostomou

Debate about the future of Larnaca

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Other countries experiences must raise the alarm for us says minister

Evie Andreou

Turkey does not expect EU sanctions over east Med dispute

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign