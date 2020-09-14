September 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Pregnant teenager dies in traffic accident

By Annette Chrysostomou00

An 18-year-old pregnant woman was killed and her partner badly injured in road accident which happened shortly after midnight on Monday morning on the road from Kivides to Kantou in the Limassol district.

The dead woman was named as Katerina Charalambous from Limassol, a mother of two babies, a 17-month-old and a five-month old.

According to head of traffic police Michalis Michael the fatal accident happened 10 minutes after midnight, when the 21-year-old man driving the car, described as Charalambous’ partner, lost control of the vehicle.

The car overturned and crashed into the wall of a house.

The pregnant 18-year-old was thrown out of the vehicle and died instantly while the driver was seriously injured and taken to Limassol hospital where he is being treated.

A blood sample was taken for testing.

Limassol traffic police stressed the human factor played a big role in the accident as preliminary investigations show the driver was speeding and the couple were not wearing seat belts.



