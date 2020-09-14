September 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Protest against Covid measures

By Reuters News Service01

We attended a protest against Covid measures, held at Eleftheria Square in Nicosia during the weekend, listened to the speeches and talked to a couple of those attending.



Related posts

Plans to spruce up Polis’ archaeological sites

Bejay Browne

Coronavirus: three new cases announced on Sunday (Updated)

Staff Reporter

Cyprus happy with outcome of Pompeo visit, FM says

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Keeping up with shifting alliances

Kyriacos Iacovides

Crucial asylum reform dismissed as a ‘damp squib’

Elias Hazou

Parties welcome Pompeo visit, with reservations

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign