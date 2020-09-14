September 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Entertainment What's On

Sistema Cyprus: Hope Lives On!

By Eleni Philippou014
Sistema Cyprus

An upcoming concert will be staged under the message ‘Hope Lives on’. In this optimistic spirit, Sistema Cyprus returns under the moon and stars on Saturday at Skali Amphitheatre in Aglantzia. The music event will feature the Sistema Cyprus Orchestra and Choir under the direction of Santiago Ossa Alzate and Loukia Lazarou.

This message of hope and positivity is something the team behind Sistema know well as since the creation of the project, Sistema Cyprus has provided more than 200 children and young people with free instruments and music lessons. Its aim is exactly that, to provide youth with free music education through orchestras and choirs as well as to promote respect and recognition of vulnerable population groups from the society.

Their upcoming concert has a €5 entrance fee with tickets available online at www.soldoutticketbox.com and in all Stephanis stores. No tickets will be sold at the entrance and the public is required to pre-secure their seats.

 

Hope Lives On

Concert by Sistema Cyprus. September 19. Skali Aglantzias, Nicosia. 6pm. €5. Tickets from all Stephanis stores and www.soldoutticketbox.com



Related posts

Israeli top model Bar Refaeli sentenced in tax evasion case

Reuters News Service

Ayia Napa band storm iTunes charts with songs recorded in lockdown

Bejay Browne

TV shows we love: One Day At a Time

Gina Agapiou

10 years of international short films

Eleni Philippou

Restaurant review: Agora, Limassol

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Oscars academy sets out new diversity standards, acting not enough

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign