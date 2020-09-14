September 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Street in Kellaki named after former president

By Jonathan Shkurko00
ΓΓ ΑΚΕΛ ΛΕΩΦΟΡΟΣ ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΦΙΑ

A street in the village of Kellaki in the Limassol district was renamed after former Cyprus president Demitris Christofias on Monday.

Christofias, who died in 2019, served as president from February 2008 until February 2013.

A commemorative plaque on Christofias Avenue, which links Kellaki to the nearby village of Eptagonia, was unveiled.

Akel leader Andros Kyprianou spoke during the ceremony and praised the work of the former President, and criticised the current government and President Nicos Anastasiades for tarnishing Christofias’ memory “by constantly accusing him of dishonesty even after his death.

“Christofias’ sole purpose in life was to find a solution to the Cyprus problem,” Kyprianou said.

“Unlike today’s government and president, he never abandoned his principles and he managed to achieve many important things for the cause of the people.”

Christofias, who was from Trikomo, had a holiday home in Kellaki.



