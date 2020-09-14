September 14, 2020

Trapped children rescued by fire service

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Two children trapped by smoke after a fire broke out in a neighbouring apartment were rescued by the fire service in Kaimakli on Sunday.

According to an announcement by the service, firefighters were informed of a fire in a flat on the first floor of an apartment building at 3.40pm.

The fire was under control by 4.07pm but two children in the flat next door were trapped by the dense smoke. They escaped to the balcony from were the firefighters picked them up, using a ladder.

The fire started from the kitchen, which suffered extensive damage. The whole apartment and the common areas of the apartment building were affected by the smoke and heat.

The occupants of the flat managed to leave without being hurt.

The cause of the blaze is believed to be a faulty electrical appliance in the kitchen.



