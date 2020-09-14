September 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Trial looks into whether military gun used when man shot his sister

By Nick Theodoulou014
Harpas being led into court for a previous hearing

Court procedures on Monday centred around whether an army issue rifle was used in the killing of a Larnaca woman earlier this year by her brother, Elias Harpas, 23.

On the second day of Harpas’ involuntary manslaughter trial his claim that his G3 accidentally fired while he was cleaning his gun raised suspicions.

The last time the gun was used for army practice was on September 17, 2019, about a year before the fatal shooting of his 21-year-old sister Maria on May 5.

Three army officers, who were involved in the 2019 army practice testified in court that they could not recall as to whether Harpas was present.

Harpas is also suspected of tampering with the brakes on his sister’s car. This was addressed by the prosecution, whose first witness was an official from the electromechanical services who confirmed that the breaks were damaged and not working properly.

Investigators discovered that the front brake lines on her had been severed using a cutter. The suspect reportedly admitted to cutting the brake lines, claiming he did so after a fight with his sister during which she had let the air out of the tyres of his car.

During the first hearing of his case, Harpas admitted to stealing eight bullets – property of the national guard.

Maria was reportedly two months pregnant and her partner had just proposed to her when she died from a head injury.



