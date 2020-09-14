September 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman in critical condition after being hit by truck 

By Jonathan Shkurko00
ΦΟΝΟΣ 47ΧΡΟΝΟΥ ΣΤΗ ΛΕΜΕΣΟ

A 62-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a truck in Limassol on Monday morning while riding her electric bicycle.

The 68-year-old truck driver of the vehicle was arrested to facilitate the ongoing investigations.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 7.20am at the roundabout of Agios Nikolaos, when the truck collided with the electric bicycle driven by the 62-year-old.

The woman was immediately transported to the Limassol general hospital, where she was found to have suffered several skull fractures and a cerebral haemorrhage. One of her lungs has also collapsed.

Due to the seriousness of her condition, she was transported to the Nicosia general hospital, where doctors have described her situation as extremely critical.

The truck driver also underwent an alcohol test, which came out clear. In the meantime, the traffic police in Limassol will continue their investigations.

 



