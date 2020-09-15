September 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

18-year road victim died of severe head injuries

By Nick Theodoulou01

Further details have emerged concerning the fatal road accident in which an 18-year-old mother died on Sunday night, as it appears neither her nor the driver were wearing a seat belt.

It has also been confirmed that despite initial information from the traffic police,  Katerina Charalambous, a mother of two, was not pregnant.

The autopsy conducted on Tuesday also concluded that the cause of death was severe head injuries.

The 21-year-old driver of the car, described as Charalambous’ partner, has been arrested as police investigate a possible case of involuntary manslaughter. He has not been charged.

The accident happened at 12:10am on the main Kantou-Kyvides road. The driver lost control of the car and as a result it overturned into a field and crashed into the wall of a house.

He is still receiving treatment at Limassol general hospital.

“The car was surely going at a fast speed and as a result it was hurled a great distance and hit the wall of a house,” Limassol road officer Michalis Michail said.

The driver underwent blood tests to ascertain whether he had been drinking or consumed other substances.

“The driver managed to overturn the car on a straight road without any traffic,” Road Director Giannakis Georgiou said.

“Neither wore seatbelts, if they had then they would have remained in their seats… if they had then we wouldn’t have this fatal accident,” he said.

 

 



