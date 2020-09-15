September 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Alphamega reinforce Karaiskakio foundation’s bone marrow donor register

By Press Release08
Alpha Mega Bone Marrow

Alphamega Hypermarkets are reinforcing the bone marrow donor register of Karaiskakio Foundation. As part of the effort to find a compatible donor for Nikoletta Chrysanthou, sampling will take place on Saturday, 19 September, between 10.00-13.00 at selected Alphamega Hypermarkets (Engomi, central Larnaca, Kapsalos, Aphrodite in Paphos).

Nikoletta Chrysanthou, daughter of a colleague, belongs to the extended Alphamega family and the company aims to support her family in any way possible during this difficult battle.

People who have given a sample in the past, are not required to repeat this process. Those who are interested, but not sure if they are already registered, can contact the Karaiskakio Foundation (daily, Monday – Friday 8:00 – 16:00) for confirmation at 22 772700.

It only takes 5 minutes and…a bit of saliva on a cotton swab…it is that simple!



