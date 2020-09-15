September 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Colonial era machine gun goes missing from army camp

By Evie Andreou01
The National Guard and the police have launched investigations to locate a colonial era machine gun that has gone missing from a military camp in Evrychou.

The deactivated Vickers machine gun was used as a museum exhibit. It was placed in an area outside the military camp. On Monday, it was discovered it was missing, a source within the defence ministry told the Cyprus Mail.

Both the military and police launched investigations to locate the missing item.

The Vickers machine gun was the standard issue machine gun for the British army in World War One. It was used by the British forces from 1912 to 1968.



