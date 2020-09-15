September 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: plenty of checks, low number of violations

By Annette Chrysostomou01
As in previous days the number of people flouting coronavirus measures remains low, with police booking only 10 individuals and five establishments during 24 hours from Monday until Tuesday.

In total, 715 checks were carried out.

Seven of the ten individuals were booked in Nicosia and three in the Famagusta district.

An additional 30 people were checked by marine police but no violations were recorded. Two travellers neglected to fill in the Cyprus flight pass and were fined at Larnaca airport.



