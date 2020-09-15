September 15, 2020

Coronavirus: Six new cases announced on Tuesday

Another six people tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday – four of them from contact tracing, bringing the total number to 1,540, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

Four of the new cases were from 92 tests among contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Three were from the environment (friends and family) of a case announced on Monday from contact tracing. They are linked with the cluster from announced on September 9. This brings the total in this cluster to 12 (including two on September 11, one on September 13, five on September 14).

The other one is from the family environment of a case announced on September 13 involving an individual who had come from Russia two days earlier.

One case also came from 740 tests from private initiative. The person had symptoms from September 12 and carried out the test privately.

One case came from 251 tests from referrals of personal doctors and checks of special groups through public health clinics. The person had symptoms (fever, sore throat) and was referred to the public health clinic by their personal doctor.

The cases came from a total of 3,157 tests

The following tests were also carried out, all with negative results: 164 tests from general hospital labs, 1,441 tests from passengers and repatriations, 144 tests from the programme of 5,000 people aged 18 to 40 in areas where there is congregation of people, 21 tests from the checkpoints, and 298 tests from the programme on pupils, teachers and other school staff.

The Heath Ministry said there are currently five coronavirus patients at Famagusta Hospital which is the referral hospital for Covid-19, one of them in the increased care unit. One patient was discharged. There is also a patient in the ICU of Nicosia General Hospital. The patient is not intubated.



