September 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Cyprus football Sport

Council of Ministers decides to test CFA competitions participants for Covid-19

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Cyprus Football Association President Giorgos Koumas

The Council of Ministers has approved health minister Constantinos Ioannou’s proposal to test participants of competitions under the Cyprus Football Association for Covid-19.

The testing proposal falls under the government’s broader strategy for the curtailing of the outbreak in Cyprus and aims to decrease positive cases and to prevent the virus from spreading.

Specifically, as decided during a meeting between the Minister of Health and the President of the CFA last week, a total of 7,000 laboratory tests will be conducted.

This would create a significant sample size of approximately 26 per cent from a total of 27,000 football players under the CFA pyramid.

This covers players in the second, third, and other divisions. It must be noted that all professional first division players have already been tested.

This initiative will be spearheaded and coordinated by the CFA in collaboration with the Health Ministry’s Epidemiological Surveillance Unit.



