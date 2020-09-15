September 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Fitness, health and wellness

Downward facing dog | Emma Michael

By CM Guest Columnist00

Here Emma Michael demonstrates how to create the downward facing dog asana. Also known as Ardho Mukha Svanasana.



Related posts

Am I a Lightworker? 🤔 | Take the Lightworker Test

CM Guest Columnist

This surgeon has restored sight to 130,000 blind people

CM Guest Columnist

Feeling all the feels: Living with mirror-touch synesthesia

CM Guest Columnist

Epilepsy can’t stop this runner

CM Guest Columnist

Sadhguru on how to never get angry or bothered by people

CM Guest Columnist

Why are some people left-handed?

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign