DP World welcomes Shipping Deputy Minister to Limassol port

The Deputy Minister of Shipping, Vassilis Demetriades visited the Limassol port, where he received a tour of the premises of the Multi-Purpose Port and Cruise terminals. Demetriades was welcomed to the port by DP World Limassol officials on Monday 14th of September and had the chance to have a closer look at the Company’s operations as well as its infrastructure and recently purchased equipment.
As part of the port visit, he met with DP World Limassol’s CEO, Mr. Nawaf Abdulla, with whom he exchanged views on the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on Cyprus’ maritime industry and ways to support the sector. Furthermore, some of the key issues that were discussed, were the future Cyprus-Greece ferry link project, the country’s cruise development strategy, and the sustainable development of the port and the community.
In statements, the Shipping Deputy Minister to the President said that “this period has given us the opportunity to rethink our plans and consider ways to make Cyprus Shipping services more efficient and competitive. DP World Limassol is an important partner of the state and a key stakeholder of the maritime sector and the Cyprus economy and I am especially pleased to see that we share a common vision for the sustainable development of the port. Close cooperation is essential, in order to help the Limassol port, become the main port of choice in the Eastern Mediterranean”. Demetriades also referred to the Cyprus-Greece ferry link, a project that was recently green-lit by the European Union for Government funding, pointing out that the Limassol port is among the choices for the link “because of its proximity to Greece and the cruise terminal’s state-of-the-art infrastructure and services”.
On his part, DP World Limassol’s CEO, Nawaf Abdulla, welcomed the newly appointed Deputy Minister and stressed that the Company stands by the Deputy Shipping Ministry during this challenging time for the shipping sector, calling for close cooperation between all major stakeholders. Mr. Abdulla also noted that “this year has given us an opportunity to proceed to the necessary upgrades, modernise our operations and our systems and build a solid foundation for the years to come. DP World Limassol acknowledges how crucial the maritime sector is to the Cyprus economy and remains committed to its main goal: to establish the country as a leading maritime centre”.