September 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Middle East World

Fire erupts in central Beirut commercial district, Lebanese media says

By Reuters News Service01
Annotation 2020 09 15 092155

A fire erupted in central Beirut’s commercial district on Tuesday, Lebanese broadcasters reported. Broadcaster al-Jadeed said a landmark building designed by the late British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid was on fire.

The building was close to completion after years of construction.

More later…



Related posts

China coronavirus vaccine may be ready for public in November

Reuters News Service

Johnson lashes out at EU as he clears first hurdle for Brexit treaty breach

Reuters News Service

Greece resettling stranded migrants to tent camp on Lesbos

Reuters News Service

Trump blames ‘forest management’ as Western wildfires become election issue

Reuters News Service

Two of France’s largest cities impose stricter COVID-19 measures

Reuters News Service

UK’s Johnson says plan to break Brexit treaty needed to counter EU’s ‘revolver’

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign