September 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Education School news

Frederick University welcomes award-winning athlete to its student community

By Press Release060
Frederick University welcomes with great pride and honour award-winning athlete of the Famagusta Nautical Club and sailing champion Marilena Makri to its student community.

Marilena will start her studies in the winter semester 2020, which officially starts on September 28, in the undergraduate Physical Education and Sports Science programme offered on the campus of Frederick University in Limassol. The university offered the athlete an honorary full scholarship for all the years of her studies based on her remarkable performance in sports.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome the great sailor Marilena Makri to the Frederick University student and sports community and to the Physical Education and Sport Science programme. Both the administrative and the academic staff of the university will be by her side to support her and guide her on her way so that she can succeed in her studies and at the same time continue to excel in sports with increasing success. We know that this year is crucial for Marilena and we will be proud to support her on her way to the Olympic Games,” Frederick University council president Natasha Fredericos said.

Marilena Makri is an athlete of the Famagusta Nautical Club. Before turning 17, she qualified for the 2020 Olympics, becoming the youngest Cypriot athlete to qualify for the Olympics and the youngest athlete to qualify for the Olympic Games in the sport of sailing, in which the average of the renowned athletes is 26.

After the postponement of the 2020 Olympics, Marilena is intensively preparing for participation in the Olympics in July 2021 to be held in Tokyo in order to gain the necessary experience that will help her realise her dream. which is a medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.



