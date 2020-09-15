September 15, 2020

Giorgio Armani Beauty presents new perfume My Way 

Giorgio Armani Beauty presents My Way, a bright fragrance enriched with white flowers that opens a new chapter in femininity and reflects the house’s commitment to sustainability.

The My Way perfume is a strong and unique statement to follow your own path. Much more than a name, My Way reflects how life’s journeys, whether geographical or emotional, shape our character and through the people we meet and the moments we live, we create our unique life story. My Way perfume reflects the ‘I am what I live’ philosophy.

This philosophy fully embodied by American actress Adria Arjona, whose personality and life story are characterised by being open to new experiences and encounters. In addition to My Way, Adria will be a face of Giorgio Armani Beauty for makeup products. Adria will star in Marvel’s highly anticipated Morbius movie series, slated for release in 2021.

“Adria Arjona is a traveller, smart, without prejudices, independent and able to appreciate every life experience. She is a citizen of the world who, thanks to her authentic experiences and socialising, can really say: ‘I am what I live.’

The presentation of My Way marks a turning point in Giorgio Armani Beauty’s ongoing project focusing on reducing environmental impact and combating climate change: “I believe that today we all need to be more concerned with environmental issues than ever before. We cannot ignore the fact that the future of the next generations depends on our choices,” the brand says.

The use of recycled and recyclable materials, the sustainable supply of ingredients and the innovative refill system of the perfume bottle reflect the ecological consciousness of Giorgio Armani Beauty.

Thanks to the combination of these actions and the protection of 6,500 acres of rainforest in Madagascar, My Way is carbon neutral.

With a five-year action plan, Giorgio Armani Beauty is also committed to reducing its carbon footprint by an additional 25 per cent and achieving a carbon neutral balance for all its products by 2025.

 



