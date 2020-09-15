September 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Europe Greece World

Greek PM says time for European solidarity to be expressed in practice

By Reuters News Service00
Fire Burns At The Moria Camp For Refugees And Migrants On The Island Of Lesbos
Refugees and migrants carry their belongings as they flee from a fire burning at the Moria camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday that Europe needs to show practical solidarity with Greece on the migration issue.

“It’s time for Europe’s support to pass from words into actions, to be expressed in tangible solidarity,” Mitsotakis said after a meeting European Union Council President Charles Michel.

The Moria camp on Lesbos island which was devastated by a fire last week “belongs to the past”, Mitsotakis said, adding that a new facilty would be built to replace it, with more support and involvement from the European Union.

The conservative premier also said that the migration issue needs a European response and a new asylum policy.

Ahead of an EU summit this month which will discuss tensions in the eastern Mediterranean, Mitsotakis said that Athens was ready to enter exploratory talks with Ankara “immediately” on maritime zones if Turkey ended provocations in the region.



Related posts

German plans to take in around 1,500 migrants from Greek islands

Reuters News Service

Party next door, call the police says UK interior minister

Reuters News Service

Britain warns it citizens of risk of arbitrary detention in China

Reuters News Service

UK jobless rate rises for first time since COVID-19 lockdown

Reuters News Service

Another fire in Beirut unnerves shattered residents

Reuters News Service

China coronavirus vaccine may be ready for public in November

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign