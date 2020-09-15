September 15, 2020

Kalo Chorio pupils stage protest

By Annette Chrysostomou01
Kalo Chorio

Pupils of the Kalo Chorio regional primary school stayed away from class for two hours on Tuesday in protest at the cutting of teaching hours for the first and second grade.

Joined by their parents, they held placards saying “We have equal rights in education” and “Do not deprive us of the right to knowledge”.

The issue arose due to the implementation of a regulation as a result of which 11 pupils in the second grade would share the same classroom and teacher with five first grade pupils.

The school’s parents’ association sent a letter to the department of primary education last week opposing the development and protesting schools that in the countryside are being treated like second-class schools.

After assurances that the problem would be resolved, the school’s parents’ association and the pupils expressed their satisfaction.



