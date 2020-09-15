September 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Motorcyclist in critical condition after collision

By Annette Chrysostomou01
A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after his motorbike collided with a car in Limassol on Monday evening.

According to police, the accident occurred shortly after 7pm at the intersection of Spyros Kyprianou avenue and Petrou Tsirou street, when the motorbike collided with a car driven by a 30-year-old woman.

An ambulance rushed the injured man to Limassol hospital where he was diagnosed with d a liver rupture, a fractured lung, and broken bones in his face and both legs.

Due to the severity of his injuries he was transferred to Nicosia general hospital.



