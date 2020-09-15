September 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Music, coffee and cake

By Eleni Philippou00
Nicoletta Savvidou

Two upcoming events at Technopolis 20 will combine music, coffee and cake. On Friday and next Friday, this Paphos Cultural Centre will organise a slightly different event than what people are used to. Between 10am and 12pm, visitors will be able to enjoy a morning coffee and home-made cakes while live piano music plays in the background.

Behind the music will be Nicoleta Savvidou, a Piano Performance major and Creative Entrepreneurship minor student at Boston Conservatory at Berklee and Berklee College of Music. Her repertoire aims to take visitors on a musical journey with works from all eras and genres: classical, jazz, film music and more.

“I have been in Boston for the last 3.5 years,” she said, “where I had the opportunity to expand my musical horizons and points of view through the various collaborations with amazing artists across the globe. My biggest passion is to spread the power of music and especially classical music to young generations and inspire them to utilise this power to grow professionally, artistically and individually. I am excited to join Technopolis 20 to share music with you all and escape from the busy routine especially during this pandemic, hard time! Can’t wait to see you there!”

 

Music Coffee Cake

Morning event with coffee and cakes and live piano music by Nicoleta Savvidou. September 18 and 25. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 10am-12pm. €5 with a drink. Reservations at 7000-2420



