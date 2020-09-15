September 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Entertainment What's On

Online festival celebrates [email protected]

By Eleni Philippou00
Cyprusat60 Poster

The summer holidays and the next important date on the island is independence day on October 1. The Cyprus High Commission in the United Kingdom wants to honour the 60th anniversary of the declaration of the independence and establishment of the Republic of Cyprus with the fascinating online festival [email protected]

It features award-winning Cypriot artists and writers and brings together for the first time on the same platform major Cypriot and British academic and cultural institutions, showcasing Cyprus’ cultural heritage as well as contemporary Cypriot culture.

The festival premiers on October 1 on www.culturalchc.co.uk/cyprusat60 and will release new material every day until October 6, covering all aspects of ancient and contemporary Cypriot culture, including guided tours of Cypriot galleries of world-leading museums, performances by the Cyprus Theatre Organisation, concerts by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, exclusive online art and film releases, poetry performances, webinars, interviews and web conferences in collaboration with British and Cypriot universities.

Besides the organisations mentioned above, there are plenty of confirmed institutions and artists that will be participating in the festivals. These include: British Museum, Commonwealth Foundation, King’s College London, Fitzwilliam Museum (Cambridge), Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Ashmolean Museum (Oxford), Cyprus Centre at University of Westminster, Tonia Buxton, Anthony Anaxagorou, Katerina Mina and Constantia Soteriou.

 

[email protected] Online Festival

October 1-6 2020 www.culturalchc.co.uk/cyprusat60



Related posts

Coronavirus: plenty of checks, low number of violations

Annette Chrysostomou

Motorcyclist in critical condition after collision

Annette Chrysostomou

Discussion on passports a political show says finance minister

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Twenty fined for ignoring protocols during anti-restrictions rally (Updated)

Annette Chrysostomou

Sistema Cyprus: Hope Lives On!

Eleni Philippou

Coronavirus: Eight new cases on Monday, one at a restaurant (Updated)

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign