September 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Patient associations call for role in Gesy

By Evie Andreou00
ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΣ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑΣ – ΕΚΠΡΟΣΩΠΟΙ ΟΜΟΣΠΟΝΔΙΑΣ ΣΥΝΔΕΣΜΩΝ ΑΣΘΕΝΩΝ ΚΥΠΡΟΥ

President Nicos Anastasiades is positively eyeing the participation of patients on boards and committees concerning health issues, deputy government spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas said on Tuesday.

He was speaking after a meeting of the president with representatives of the federation of Cyprus patients’ associations (Osak) to discuss the problems faced in Gesy.

“The president listened carefully to their concerns, the weaknesses they record and their suggestions because they are at the center of Gesy and the health services and their views are very important for the government,” Sentonas said.

He added that Anastasiades stressed his and the government’s determination to solve these problems and support Gesy.

Anastasiades also welcomed most of the federation’s proposals, including for Osak’s participation on boards or committees, Sentonas said.

“We consider this to be important because all the (healthcare) services are addressed to patients and their point of view is of paramount importance,” he said.

On whether patients’ participation in these bodies is provided in regulations, Sentonas said that law amendments may be needed, and that the health ministry was looking into it.

Osak head Marios Kouloumas told the Cyprus News Agency after the meeting that they asked from the president and Gesy stakeholders to let patients also take part in the responsibility for the implementations of the reforms.

“Our participation in decision-making should be ensured so that the decisions taken are for the benefit of patients,” Kouloumas said.

He added that all necessary measures must be taken so that healthcare reform, both Gesy and the administrative and financial autonomy of public hospitals, proceeds without problems and with patients’ access to quality health services.

He said transparency, efficiency, result are the three most important aspects for them, and that the system can only be patient-centred with the participation of patients’ organisations in decision-making.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Six new cases announced on Tuesday

Staff Reporter

Civil servants to take pay cuts case to ECHR

Elias Hazou

Nicosia mayor: over reliance on private cars causing traffic chaos

Staff Reporter

18-year road victim died of severe head injuries

Nick Theodoulou

Police probe animal abuse, firecrackers at Paralimni school

Evie Andreou

May launch for Cyprus-Greece ferry link ‘realistic’

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign