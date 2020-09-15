September 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police appeal for info on missing man

By George Psyllides01208
Missing Man

Police on Tuesday appealed for information on the whereabouts of 22-year-old Nicos Evangelou from Paphos.

Evangelou was last seen at his home in Paphos on Monday lunchtime.

He is 1.60m tall with short black hair and a beard.

When last seen he wore grey tracksuit bottoms and a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information should contact Paphos CID on 26806021, or 1460, or their nearest police station.



