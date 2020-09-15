September 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police issue alert after 12-year-old reported missing

By George Psyllides00
Police on Tuesday issued a missing person bulletin for 12-year-old Christophoros Constantinou from Nicosia.

Constantinou was last seen at his place of residence at lunchtime Tuesday, police said.

He is 1.50m tall, slim, with closely cropped dark brown hair.

When last seen, Constantinou wore a white polo shirt, long grey trousers and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Nicosia CID on 22802222 or the public hotline 1460, or the nearest police station.



