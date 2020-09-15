September 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Road works on section of old Nicosia-Limassol road

By Annette Chrysostomou01

A section of the old Nicosia – Limassol road will be closed from 6am on September 19 until 6am on September 21, the transport ministry announced on Tuesday.

The road will be closed from its junction of Inomenon Ethnon street up to the junction with Tefkrou Anthia street as part of the construction of phase A of the Nicosia orbital motorway (ring road).

During the execution of the works, traffic to and from Nicosia will be directed through Inomenon Ethnon street, Ermou street and Tefkrou Anthia street.

More info can be found here www.traffic4cyprus.org.cy



