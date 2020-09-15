September 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

The new Renault Captur gives you more

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
The new Renault Captur gives you more A leader in the compact SUV segment, the Renault Captur has sold more than 1.5 million units across 90 countries since its release in 2013.

The new Renault Captur is the ultimate compact SUV with an outstanding design, spacious interior and dynamic performance, making each journey comfortable and safe. This is further underlined by its five-star EuroNCAP rating, an independent organisation testing European vehicle safety.

The new Captur is one of the safest vehicles in its segment, with advanced safety features even in its basic form, such as its Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS), its Lane Departure Warning and its Lane Keep Assist. Further, the basic model comes with ample equipment including LED lights, rain sensors, cruise control, a speed limiter and much more.

At €18,900 for its impressive list of features, the Renault Captur is a car that gives you more.

Pilakoutas Group’s Renault showrooms contain an extensive range of vehicle choices, including petrol and diesel models with efficient, environmentally-friendly engines, always with the trust and support of the group.



