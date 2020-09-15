September 15, 2020

Turkey extends operations of gas drill ship off Cyprus until mid-Oct

Turkish drilling vessel Yavuz

Τurkey said Tuesday it had extended the operations of its Yavuz energy drill ship in disputed Mediterranean waters off Cyprus until Octοber 12.

Yavuz will be accompanied by three other Turkish ships, according to a maritime notice that added “all vessels are strongly advised not to enter” the area.

Turkey questions Cyprus‘ right to explore in the seas around the island because it maintains that the government does not represent the interests of Turkish Cypriots.

That argument is dismissed by Cyprus, which is legally recognised as representing the entire island.

In a separate dispute between Turkey and Greece, the two countries are at odds over the delimitation of their continental shelves.

Greece said on Tuesday it was ready for talks with Turkey following the withdrawal of a Turkish exploration vessel from a disputed region.



