September 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

BidX1 launches new property catalogue ahead of October sale

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Property investment platform BidX1 has launched the catalogue for its upcoming digital sale in Cyprus, which will take place on 8 October 2020. The new catalogue features more than 40 investment assets, totalling over €6m, and is available to view on the digital platform (https://bidx1.com/en/el-cy/auction/properties/955) and the BidX1 app (https://bidx1.com/en/mobile

Head of Property at BidX1 Cyprus, Kritonas Onisiforou, noted that the catalogue mostly features land for residential or commercial use, but also a number of apartments, houses and industrial units.

“We are offering a selection of investment opportunities across Cyprus, at a range of price points. This new catalogue is characterised by plots of land in Larnaca, Paphos and Nicosia, which should attract plenty of developer interest, but those seeking a house, apartment or commercial property should take an interest as well, as these assets are also being offered on 8th October”, continued Onisiforou.

BidX1’s unique model enables users to buy property online from anywhere in the world and the digital platform offers transparency, efficiency and accessibility throughout the sale process. To bid on a property at the upcoming sale on October 8, interested parties must pre-register on the BidX1 platform (https://bidx1.com/en/cyprus) or through the BidX1 app, providing proof of identification and proof of address, as well as a deposit that will be retained only if the bidder is the successful purchaser on the day of sale. Unsuccessful bidders will receive a full refund within 7 working days.

BidX1’s local team of commercial and residential specialists are available to discuss the properties, arrange viewings or assist with registration. To get in touch with the BidX1 Cyprus team, please call 22 000 380 or email [email protected]



