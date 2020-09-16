September 16, 2020

Coronavirus: Bishops tested after staff members test positive

By George Psyllides
One of two staff members of the Kition bishopric who tested positive for the coronavirus had come into contact with the bishop who in turn contacted one of his counterparts, it emerged on Wednesday.

Both staffers have been quarantined. One tested positive on Sunday while the other was found on Tuesday.

All their contacts have tested negative while instructions were expected from the ministry concerning disinfection.

Kition Bishop Nectarios had come into contact with one of the cases on Saturday. He tested negative on Monday but has self-isolated for a few days before testing again.

Nectarios had also contacted Tamasos Bishop Isaias who is currently in quarantine and expected to be tested on Wednesday.



