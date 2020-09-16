September 16, 2020

Coronavirus: Eight new cases recorded on Wednesday

By Nick Theodoulou0424
Eight new Covid-19 cases were reported by the health ministry on Wednesday, raising the total to 1,548.

The new cases are the result of 2,449 tests.

Five of the cases were identified via contact tracing, after 89 tests.

After 52 tests were carried out on migrants one new case was identified.

Out of 160 tests done at the general hospitals, one new case was found.

The final case was identified after 259 tests were done after referrals by doctors.



