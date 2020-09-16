September 16, 2020

Cyprus Computer Society pushes ahead with Robotex Roadshow

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Robotex

THE Cyprus Computer Society is going ahead with its plan to host the fourth edition of the Robotex Pancyprian Robotics Competition from November 15 to December 6.

The event’s viability is subject to both Cyprus’ Covid-19 progression as well as the government’s guidelines and rules pertaining to such events. All currently-required health and safety protocols will be adhered to.

The organisers of the event have restructured it this year to help disperse the overall number of visitors across a number of sites. This will facilitate better social distancing.

The Robotex Roadshow 2020 will be spread across four different locations, with each hosting a separate activity:

  • 15/11 Pafos (Neapolis University): Maze Solving
  • 22/11 Limassol (Linipetra Lyceum): Line Following
  • 29/11 Nicosia or Larnaca (location TBA): SUMO
  • 6/12 Online: Educational Robotics

The event is aimed at both students and adults. Admission is free of charge for all visitors.

Interested parties may form teams and are required to design and construct a robot. They are allowed to be assisted by a coach-trainer. Teams will be able to compete in all four categories and have to use the following robotics platforms: Engino, Lego, Edison and Arduino. Winning teams will qualify to the next Robotex International event.

 

Pupils, students, teachers and parents interested in creating a participating team can visit www.robotex.org.cy and register by November 1



