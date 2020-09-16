September 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Eliza Livadiotou named CFO of the Year at CFO Management Forum

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Bank Of Cyprus Cfo Awards Bank of Cyprus Executive Finance Director Eliza Livadiotou has received the CFO of the Year Award at the 16th CFO Management Forum. Held on 15 September 2020, and organised by IMH and powered by Ernst & Young, the forum highlighted the role and importance of finance directors within organisations

Bank of Cyprus Executive Finance Director Eliza Livadiotou has received the CFO of the Year Award at the 16th CFO Management Forum.

Held on 15 September 2020, and organised by IMH and powered by Ernst & Young, the forum highlighted the role and importance of finance directors within organisations.

Accepting the award, Ms Livadiotou spoke on the significance of finance directors both within the organisation they work for as well as among the business community more broadly. The role of finance directors has grown in recent years.

She went on to note that “finance directors today must guide their organisation’s strategic planning as well as its successful implementation, as always cognizant of risk management and market developments. At the same time, finance directors must maintain contact with the organisation’s other directors, and dialogue and liaise with shareholders, regulators, outside contractors and other consultants.”

Ms Livadiotou thanked the team comprising the Finance Division at Bank of Cyprus, stressing that “this award belongs to the entire team.”

Five awards were given out during the forum, which was held online: CFO of the Year Award, Corporate Finance – Restructuring and M&As Award, Finance & Technology Award, Public Sector CFO Award and Young CFO Award.

 



Related posts

The new Renault Captur gives you more

Press Release

DP World welcomes Shipping Deputy Minister to Limassol port

Press Release

Alphamega reinforce Karaiskakio foundation’s bone marrow donor register

Press Release

DP World Limassol welcomed the Ambassador of Israel to Cyprus to the New Passenger Terminal

Press Release

Ayia Napa Marina awarded ISO 13687-1:2017 certification

Press Release

K Cineplex is back in action on September 17

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign