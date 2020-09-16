September 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

European Council President Charles Michel meets Anastasiades

By Annette Chrysostomou01
Michel

European Council President Charles Michel arrived at the Presidential Palace for talks on Wednesday morning at 9.20am. He was welcomed by President Nicos Anastasiades on the steps of the Presidential Palace.

Statements will be made following the talks.

Assistant government spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas said Michel’s visit follows a series of meetings and contacts held by Nicosia in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, the European Council president held talks in Athens with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, after which the latter said his country is ready to sit down for exploratory talks with Turkey on the delimitation of maritime zones, on the condition that it sees “tangible evidence” of de-escalation from Ankara.



