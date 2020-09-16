Flu jabs in Cyprus to be delivered with slight delay

The first batch of flu vaccines that were expected by the end of this month September in Cyprus will be delayed until early October, according to health authorities.



There is still no exact date in which the flu vaccines will be dispatched, a health ministry spokesperson told Cyprus Mail on Wednesday.

The first people who will have access to the flu jabs, which are vaccines that protect against infection by influenza viruses, will be those belonging to vulnerable groups.

“We will use the same categorisation in place for the Covid-19 pandemic,” the spokesperson said.

“That means that the first flu vaccines will be given to high-risk groups, including people over 65 years of age, and those with pre-existing medical conditions.”

The jabs will be available through Gesy, as each doctor in the national health service will have to notify the health ministry on how many patients eligible for the first batch are registered with their practice and they will receive the allocated jabs as soon as possible.

The flu shot will be free of charge for those who belong to the vulnerable groups as well as others such as health professionals, employees at care homes, vets, workers at abattoirs, people who care for vulnerable groups, and people living in ‘enclosed communities’ such as army camps.

Others wishing to be vaccinated must do so at their own expense.

Back in August, head of medical services, Elizabeth Constantinou said the first batch will consist of 20,000 flu jabs, adding that orders carry an option for the buyer to acquire 30 per cent more or less of the ordered quantity, should there be a need for more.

However, she also assured that there will be an ample supply of vaccines dispatched in the island.

The second batch of vaccines is expected to arrive by the end of October, while the third (and largest one) will be dispatched by mid-November.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, health authorities are anticipating a greater demand for the flu jab. Influenza and Covid-19 symptoms are similar.







