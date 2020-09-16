September 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Middle East World

Gaza rockets, Israeli air strikes accompany Israel-Gulf pacts

By Reuters News Service00
Rocket Attack From Gaza, In Ashdod
Israeli security personnel and residents check a damaged laundry shop following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod, Israel September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Militants in Gaza fired rockets at Israel and Israeli aircraft hit targets in the Palestinian enclave in an explosive backdrop to the signing of pacts for formal ties between Israel and two Gulf Arab countries.

The Israeli military said it launched about 10 air strikes in Hamas Islamist-run Gaza early on Wednesday and that 15 rockets had been fired from the territory at Israeli communities near the border, where sirens sounded before dawn.

On Tuesday, a rocket from Gaza struck the coastal Israeli city of Ashdod, wounding two people, at the same time as Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed agreements at the White House to establish diplomatic relations.

Palestinians, who seek an independent state in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, view the U.S.-brokered deals as a betrayal of their cause.

No casualties were reported on either side of the Israel-Gaza frontier. The military said eight of the rockets launched on Wednesday were intercepted by its Iron Dome anti-missile system.

In a statement, the military said targets in Gaza included a weapons and explosives manufacturing factory and a compound used by Hamas for training and rocket experiments.

Without naming specific factions, the Islamic Jihad group in Gaza said that in response to the air strikes, the “resistance” fired rocket salvoes at Israel.



Related posts

Canada not ruling out lockdown amid COVID-19 surge but eyes ‘surgical approach’

Reuters News Service

Germany to take in more than 1,500 migrants from Greek islands

George Psyllides

AstraZeneca resumes Covid-19 vaccine trials

Reuters News Service

Greece ready for talks with Turkey if ‘encouraging step’ is pursued

Reuters News Service

As Arab Gulf starts opening to Israel, Palestinians face a reckoning

Reuters News Service

Greek police arrest 5 over Lesbos fire, migrants resist new camp

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign