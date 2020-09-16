September 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Greek PM concerned by extension of Turkish drill ship operations off Cyprus

By Reuters News Service00

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday he was concerned by Turkey’s move to extend the operation of its Yavuz energy drill ship in disputed Mediterranean waters.

“Turkey has a choice – engage with Europe in a constructive way or continue its unilateral actions and face consequences,” he said in an interview with the Economist.

Turkey said on Tuesday it had extended the operations the drill ship off Cyprus until October 12, in a move that could stir tension between the Greek Cypriot government and Ankara.



