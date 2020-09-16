September 16, 2020

Hunter fined after dead birds found on him

By Nick Theodoulou
A 35-year-old was fined €3,000 after two protected birds were found dead in his possession on Wednesday in addition to a machine recreating bird noises.

The man was found hunting in the Liopetri area at 8:30am by officials of the game and fauna fund. They identified him as using an illegal hunting device, namely the machine making bird noises, which attracts other birds.

The officials also found him with two dead songbirds while police also seized his hunting gun.



