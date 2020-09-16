September 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Larnaca-based Brit reported missing

By Peter Michael00
Police are searching for a 73-year-old man missing from his Larnaca home, since Wednesday morning.

The man, James Lawson Guy, is a permanent British resident of Cyprus, and is described as 1.83 metres tall with short grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey, waterproof, long-sleeve jacket, blue Adidas sweatpants and blue trainers.

Police said he is driving a white Mercedes, with the licence plate MHN189.

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts is asked to communicate with Larnaca police on 24-804060, the nearest police station, or the citizen’s help line at 1460.



