September 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Larnaca district office says paying lifeguards has not put them in debt

By Jonathan Shkurko00

The Larnaca district office has rebuffed allegations on social media claiming the municipality is overindebted because of an attempt to cover the operating costs of lifeguards staffing the beaches.

“Allegations and complaints regarding Larnaca’s over-indebtedness stemming from the contribution to lifeguard services are completely unfounded,” the district office said on Wednesday.

On September 11 the district office rejected criticism from the lifeguards association, saying in an announcement that the number of lifeguards and the hours they work on each beach was governed by the national scheme Salamis, drawn up by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) in 2018 and updated each year.

The announcement came a day after the lifeguards warned the public that only one Larnaca beach had lifeguards on duty before 10.30am.

The district office said it complies faithfully with the provisions of the Salamis scheme, including provisions regarding the months lifeguards are on duty and their working hours.

It also added that for this season, 59 lifeguards had been hired, more than in previous years.



