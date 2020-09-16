September 16, 2020

Local government workers to down tools for an hour

By Peter Michael00

Local government workers will go on strike for an hour on Thursday to protest delays on reforms to local governance, their unions said on Wednesday.

According to the local government union branches of Sek, Peo and Deok, employees at all offices across the island will strike from 11am to 12pm to raise awareness of the issues they are facing with the delay in reform and issues about staffing.

The unions said the staffing issues are due to the government ministries enforcing stricter policies to approve new positions. They added financing issues have also arisen, due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is creating daily impasses.

They added the strike will be held within coronavirus protocols.

During the strike, workers will not help members of the public, and emergency staff will be brought in to deal with emergencies.

Four strikes will be held across the island with the participation of large municipalities including Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos.

The main protest will be held outside the Nicosia municipal offices.



