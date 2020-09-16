September 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Met service issues high temperature warning

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Weather 06 (1)
Photo: Christos Theodorides)

With temperatures expected to rise to 40C inland, the Met service has issued a yellow weather alert for Wednesday.

The warning is in place from 1pm until 4pm, for fewer hours than similar alerts issued previously.

In coastal areas it will be cooler, with maximum temperatures reaching 32C to 34C.

At night, temperatures will drop to 21C around Nicosia and in the west and north of the island, and 23C on the southern and eastern coasts.

Temperatures will remain at the same levels on Thursday and Friday but will drop on Saturday.

Some clouds will form on Saturday afternoon, and it may rain in the mountains and inland.



Related posts

European Council President Charles Michel meets Anastasiades

Annette Chrysostomou

Showcasing Jazz

Eleni Philippou

Paphos doctor creates storm by slamming Gesy for not delivering what it had promised

Evie Andreou

Our View: Payment culture won’t improve while politicians protecting those not repaying debts

CM: Our View

Health minister dismisses vaccine shortage claim

Staff Reporter

Petrides to consult party leaders before drafting state budget

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign