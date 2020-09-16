September 16, 2020

Mum blames mask wearing as girl falls down at school

By George Psyllides00
A 13-year-old girl was treated at Paphos hospital on Wednesday after a fall, which her mother says was caused by wearing a face mask for too long.

The girl was rushed to the A&E department after falling during break time at school, but education ministry authorities say it was not because of the mask that pupils need to wear while they are indoors to protect against the coronavirus.

District secondary education inspector Zoe Polydorou said the hospital director had assured her the incident was not linked to the use of a mask.

He “assured me that the pupil is well, she fully communicates, and it was not a faint,” Polydorou said, adding that the girl had fallen on the stairs after not feeling well. She was not wearing a mask when it happened, according to Polydorou.

The 13-year-old was admitted as a precaution and was undergoing a series of tests after hitting her head and legs.

However, her mother told reporters that the girl had felt a discomfort during a two-hour class.

She had complained about it but the teacher did not let her remove the mask while in class, in line with health and safety protocols, the mum said.

The girl fainted during the break, hitting her head and legs, she added.

She was unconscious and could not even recognise her, the mother said.



