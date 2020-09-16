September 16, 2020

Omonia win penalty thriller against Red Star

Omonia celebrate a big win over Red Star Belgrade in Nicosia

Omonia beat Red Star Belgrade on 4-2 penalties after their Champions League second qualifying round game in Nicosia finished 1-1 after extra time on Wednesday night.

