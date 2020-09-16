September 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Parliamentary staff not responsible for Al Jazeera leak

By George Psyllides00
Parliament 01
Syllouris (R) Socratous, and the three lawyers during a news conference on Wednesday. Photo Christos Theodorides

Confidential documents relating to the state’s citizenship by investment programme had not been leaked to the media by staff in parliament, its director said on Wednesday, following an internal investigation into the matter.

The documents were leaked to Al Jazeera, which reported late in August that Cyprus had been granting citizenships to shady individuals.

The finger was quickly pointed at parliament, which however, obstructed a police investigation citing constitutional constraints.

Its director, Socratis Socratous said the legislature launched its own internal inquiry into the matter, which concluded that none of the staff were involved in leaking the documents to the broadcaster.

Socratous said the head of the archive suggested that two MP assistants had showed “special interest” and had repeatedly asked to find out whether any names of foreign nationals were included in the documents submitted by the interior ministry.

The assistants had been acting on the instructions of an MP whom Socratous did not name during a news conference.

House president Demetris Syllouris who was also present, refused to disclose the MP’s name or party. He suggested it was up to them to issue a statement if they wanted.

Of the police investigation, Syllouris expressed the legislature’s readiness to assist in the “correct, constitutional way.”

Three legal experts hired by parliament had concluded that the police could not question anyone or request any documents because of parliamentary immunity.

Before that, officers serving a document presentation order had been turned away.

The experts said to do so would entail filing a request at the supreme court to lift the immunity of an MP or MPs.

Obtaining evidence the wrong way could taint the process before a court, if it reached that stage, and those responsible could get away with it, they said.



