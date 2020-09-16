September 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Party gives evidence of animal abuse by Paralimni pupils

By Peter Michael00
119517504 659561544675998 224606722625805369 N
photo provided by Animal Party

The Animal Party said on Wednesday they gave police evidence of animal abuse at Paralimni Lyceum, where chickens and rabbits were thrown out of windows on the first day of school.

In an announcement, the party said they have submitted pictures and videos of the incident on Monday to the police, who have already opened an investigation into the matter.

It is believed that at least two rabbits and a number of birds died in the incident.

The party said the incident was not isolated, but rather it was planned and organised by the students, who brought the animals to the school the night before.

They suggested that if caught, those responsible should be punished by doing community work, either at a shelter for abandoned animals or some other place that helps animals.

Commenting on the matter, police spokesman Christos Andreou told Politis Radio that other suspects who were not pupils there, might be involved in the incident.

He added students, over the age of 14, are legally responsible for their actions.

Police launched a probe into the matter after the public outrage caused when graduates chose to ‘celebrate’ their first day back in school on Monday by hurling firecrackers and throwing rabbits and chickens from the first floor of the school building, with some of the animals reportedly killed from the fall.

The school’s head teacher officially filed a complaint about the incident with the police on Tuesday morning and gave a statement. Other teachers and pupils also gave statements.



Related posts

Fire service responds to 31 calls for assistance, 18 fires

Jonathan Shkurko

Police issue 11 fines for health and safety violations

Annette Chrysostomou

Police investigating Paphos arson

Annette Chrysostomou

Police arrest two over theft and extortion

George Psyllides

Cyprus Computer Society pushes ahead with Robotex Roadshow

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Met service issues high temperature warning

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign