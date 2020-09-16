September 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Pasydy union elects new head

By Evie Andreou04
Pasydy
The three candidates, Matheou on the right

Stratis Matheou was on Wednesday elected as the new head of civil servants’ union Pasydy.

Matheou, 65, was voted as the new general secretary of the union for the next four years during the 57th Pasydy representatives’ conference, held in Nicosia on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He replaces Glafkos Hadjipetrou who served as the union’s head for 24 years.

Hadjipetrou was also candidate but came in third with 66 votes. Matheou received 216 votes followed by Andreas Louka with 109.



